It's Still Not Over: Surprising Secrets About The Notebook Revealed

Noah and Allie's love story is celebrating its Sweet 16.
Can you believe The Notebook turns 16 on June 25? Back in 2014, the romantic drama based on Nicholas Sparks' best-selling novel came out of nowhere to become a surprise box office hit and turn Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams into one of Hollywood's most beloved couples.
But did you know the two actors actually couldn't stand each other while filming the movie? Or that a very famous pop star was brought in to read for Allie opposite Gosling as Noah before McAdams landed the part? Oh, and way before Gosling nabbed the swoonworthy role, Tom Cruise was actually attached to star in the movie.
Still, like their characters, McGosling's on-screen chemistry was palpable, and, like the movie says, "despite their differences, they had one important thing in common. They were crazy about each other."
And audiences were crazy about them on-screen together, with The Notebook going on to gross over $115 million worldwide and is now even being adapted into a Broadway musical.
In honor of The Notebook's 16th anniversary, let's look back on all the behind-the-scenes secrets you might not know about the iconic movie...