NASCAR's Bubba Wallace Reacts to FBI Investigation Findings: "It Won't Break Me"

Related : NASCAR Drivers Stand With Bubba Wallace After Noose Found in Stall

After the FBI completed its investigation at Talladega Superspeedway and determined that Bubba Wallace "was not the target of a hate crime," the 26-year-old NASCAR driver spoke to CNN's Don Lemon and reacted to the news.

"I'm pissed," Wallace said. "I'm mad because people are trying to test my character, and the person that I am, and my integrity. And they're not stealing that away from me, but they're just trying to test that."

Last Sunday, a noose was found in Wallace's garage stall at the Alabama racetrack. The racer told Lemon NASCAR president Steve Phelps told him the news with "tears rolling down his face."

When asked if he'd seen "ropes like that hanging from garages," Wallace told Lemon the image he saw was "not a garage pull."

"It was a noose that, whether tied in 2019 or whatever, it was a noose," he later added. "So, it wasn't directed at me, but somebody tied a noose that's what I am saying. It is a noose."