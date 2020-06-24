Penn Badgley Reacts to Sexual Assault Allegations Against You Co-Star Chris D'Elia

Penn Badgley is speaking out about the recent claims made against his You co-star, Chris D'Elia.

The star of the Netflix series told The Los Angeles Times podcast Can't Stop Watching that he felt "very troubled" by allegations that D'Elia has sexually harassed and groomed underaged women. He explained that D'Elia's alleged actions speak to a larger "systemic" issue, which has also led him to question whether You is causing more harm than good for its viewers.

In the series, Penn plays a charming murderer named Joe Goldberg, who befriends a comedian (Chris D'Elia) that sexually assaults the young women that seek his professional guidance. The irony that D'Elia's alleged actions mirrored that of his onscreen persona wasn't lost on those on social media, nor did it escape Badgley.

"I also am thinking about how to somehow not—the idea that a show like ours would indirectly, unwittingly be a haven for people who are abusive is disturbing. It's very disturbing," he reasoned. "What does it take to change that? Because it's not just vetting individuals. There needs to be a change in culture and attitude so that that kind of behavior is so clearly reprehensible, it's so clearly, like, anti-human"