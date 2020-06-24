Timothée Chalamet and Eiza González Spark Romance Rumors During Mexico Getaway

Is there a new Hollywood romance brewing?!

Timothée Chalamet and Eiza González are the latest celebrities to spark relationship rumors. In photos, obtained by TMZ, the duo appeared to be enjoying a fun beach day while on a trip in Mexico.

In one snapshot, the two are all smiles, as they appear to be soaking up the sun on a yacht. The Lady Bird actor was spotted wearing blue boxer briefs, while Eiza slipped into a beige-colored bikini that she accessorized with necklaces and large sunglasses.

Another image showed the Baby Driver actress sitting in a lounge chair, while Timothée leaned in to kiss her. In that photo, the 24-year-old actor had covered up and sported a red t-shirt and khaki shorts.

While the Hollywood stars have yet to publicly address the romance rumors, this news comes nearly two months after Timothée seemingly confirmed he was a single man.