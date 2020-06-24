Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid Reunite Aboard a Yacht in Italy for Modeling Shoot

All work and no play? Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid would never.

On Tuesday, the close friends and supermodels were spotted soaking up the sun on a yacht off the coast of an island in Italy. Despite enjoying some well-deserved R&R, E! News has learned Hailey and Bella are strictly in Europe for work and are shooting a campaign together.

We're told those involved in the photo shoot were all tested for COVID-19 and are taking all necessary safety precautions.

A separate source says Hailey and Bella flew to Italy by private jet, and upon landing were seen wearing gloves and masks.

"They wasted no time and headed straight to the water to board a yacht for the afternoon," the insider says.