A Happy Reunion on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Doesn't Last Long for Yazan and Brittany

It was a short-lived happy airport reunion for Brittany and Yazan on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Earlier in the episode, Yazan consulted his family about Brittany's arrival to Jordan from Florida. His mom didn't want to be on camera, but his father agreed and said while he originally thought Brittany wasn't good for him, he has his blessing to go forward with the relationship—as long as Brittany quickly converts to Islam and they get married.

With a bouquet of flowers in hand, Yazan picked Brittany up at the airport. She said it felt amazing to be there with her him, "my home sweet home." However, things took a turn when Brittany hugged a crew member. While greeting the crew and getting equipped with a mic, Yazan saw she had a container of alcohol in her bag. He reacted swiftly and angrily, cursing and blasting Brittany.