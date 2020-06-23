Megan Fox Denies Being ''Preyed Upon'' By Michael Bay as Past Remarks Resurface

Megan Fox says she's endured "genuinely harrowing experiences" as a woman in the entertainment industry, but they do not involve Michael Bay.

In a new statement released by the actress on Monday, June 22, Fox responded to the internet's renewed interest in past comments she made about working with the director. Last weekend, thousands of Twitter users engaged with a resurfaced clip from a 2009 interview Fox gave Jimmy Kimmel, where she recalled having to wear a "stars-and-stripes bikini" and "6-inch heels" for a scene in Bad Boys II, which Bay directed. That same year, The Guardian film critic Jason Solomons said Fox told him that her audition for a role in Transformers included an alleged visit to Bay's home, where he "made [Fox] wash his Ferrari while he filmed her."

Fox's statement began, "I know that a discussion has erupted online surrounding some of my experiences in Hollywood and the subsequent mishandling of this information by the media and society in general."

"While I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support, I do feel I need to clarify some of the details as they have been lost in the retelling of the event and cast a sinister shadow that doesn't really, in my opinion, belong," she continued.