Nicole Beharie Says She Was Blacklisted After an Illness on Sleepy Hollow

Nicole Beharie is speaking out about what led to her exit from Sleepy Hollow.

Back in 2016, the Fox series ended its third season by killing off the popular Abbie (Beharie), one half of its main duo. The news was met with confusion even from co-star Tom Mison, who played Ichabod Crane, who said at London MCM Comic Con that he always thought of his own character as Abbie's sidekick.

"Abbie is the one the audience can relate to so when you're entering this insane world of Sleepy Hollow, you go with Abbie. She's been the guide and Ichabod is this insane man in the periphery," he said.

Fox called Abbie's death a "dramatic ending" and "a bold move," and later Beharie said she left partly due to an autoimmune disorder. But now the actress is telling the larger story about what led to her exit, in multiple interviews to promote her new movie Miss Juneteenth, and says that she was labeled "difficult" and "problematic" while she was trying to recover from an illness on set.