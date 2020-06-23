WELCOME!

The New E! Online is here
Black Lives MatterFeel GoodE! Turns 30

The Summer Body Washes We're Addicted To

Shop the best finds at Ulta, Amazon and more.
By Carolin Lehmann 23 Jun, 2020 12:00 PMTags
BeautyLife/StyleShoppingShop BeautyShopDaily Deals
EComm: The best summer body washes

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Once summer rolls around, we like to switch out our body wash for a light, fresh scent. What's amazing about scents is that they can take you right back to a specific place and time. So set the tone this summer with a new body wash that will remind you of the great memories you make for years to come.

Below, shop our favorite summer body wash scents from Ulta, Amazon and more.

read
These Top Green Sunscreens Will Have You Covered All Summer Long

OGX Extra Creamy + Coconut Miracle Oil Ultra Moisture Body Wash

If you've never smelled this body wash, you're truly missing out. It's not only super reasonably priced, but also has a light, natural coconut scent that we guarantee you will be complimented on. We also recommend the matching body lotion.

$6
Amazon

Soap & Glory Clean On Me Creamy Clarifying Shower Gel

Another body wash you should not miss out on is one in Soap & Glory's original scent. This fruity, floral fragrance is reminiscent of Chanel's Coco Mademoiselle perfume and is loved by all.

$10
Ulta

Trending Stories

1

Black Eyed Peas Reveal the Real Reason Fergie Is No Longer in Group

2

Megan Fox Denies Being 'Preyed Upon' By Michael Bay as Remarks Surface

3

How Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Fell Out of Step

Body Hero Daily Oil Wash

If you're looking to switch things up and are prone to dry skin, why not try an oil-based body wash? This skincare-inspired one is made with a seven-oil blend, but still turns frothy on your skin in the shower. It has a summer-ready orange blossom neroli scent.

$18
Glossier

Creamy Cocolada 3-in-1 Smoothie

If you're looking for a great deal and a bestselling product, look no further than this three-in-one shower gel, bubble bath and shampoo from Ulta. If coconut scents are up your alley, you can't go wrong.

$16
$4
Ulta

Fresh Sugar Lychee Bath Shower Gel

If you're obsessed with lychee scents like we are, you won't want to pass up this body wash that also includes brown sugar, which promises to restrict the growth of bacteria and soothe dry skin. More ingredients that that make this body wash special include glycerin, shea butter and soothing comfrey extract.

$23
Sephora

Philosophy Hula Girl Shampoo, Shower Gel and Bubble Bath

You can always turn to Philosophy for a great summer scent, and Hula Girl is no exception. Enjoy the tropical notes of orange, pineapple, sandalwood and vanilla musk.

$18
Ulta

Brazilian 4 Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel

Reviewers are obsessed with the Cheirosa '62 fragrance of this body wash, including notes of pistachio and salted caramel. The Brazilian extracts in this shower gel will leave your skin feeling super soft.

$25
Sol de Janeiro

Ouai Body Cleanser

The fruity floral scent of this luxurious body cleanser includes notes of citrus fruits, apricot, rose, magnolia, muguet, violet, amber, linden blossom and musk. Its probiotics, jojoba seed and rose hip oils soothe and hydrate.

$28
Ulta

Native Body Wash in Rosé

You'll love the clean ingredients list of Native's products, plus you can't beat this body wash's rosé scent that will transport you straight to a bar on the ocean. It includes notes of strawberries, grapefruit and soft florals. Cheers to that.

$8
Native

Ahava Mineral Botanic Velvet Cream Wash

If you're hesitant about the hibiscus fig scent of this cream wash, don't be—we were pleasantly surprised by its freshness. This body wash is special because it includes Dead Sea minerals, macadamia oil and organic plant extracts.

$24
Ulta

L'Occitane Cleansing And Softening Almond Shower Oil

Almond scent lovers look no further: This shower oil will leave your tanned skin glowing and moisturized. It can also be used for shaving.

$25
Amazon

Philosophy Senorita Margarita Shampoo, Shower Gel and Bubble Bath

If you not only want to drink margaritas, but be doused in their scent, we're not judging. Philosophy's classic Senorita Margarita scent is a party in a bottle.

$18
Ulta

Nivea Refreshing White Peach and Jasmine Body Wash

You can't go wrong with a peach scent for summer and when it comes to body washes, Nivea always delivers. This affordable option has notes of white peach and jasmine.

$7
Amazon

Speaking of summer essentials, check out everything you need to turn your yard into a relaxing beach oasis as well as the house dresses that are our new comfy summer uniform.

Trending Stories

1

Black Eyed Peas Reveal the Real Reason Fergie Is No Longer in Group

2

Megan Fox Denies Being 'Preyed Upon' By Michael Bay as Remarks Surface

3

Elizabeth Hurley's Ex Steve Bing Dead at 55 in Apparent Suicide

4

Yazan & Brittany's 90 Day Fiancé Reunion Quickly Turns Sour

5

Ashley Benson Reveals a Step-by-Step Guide for Her Signature Smoky Eye