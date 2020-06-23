WELCOME!

See the Heroes Cast, Then and Now

Heroes is coming to Peacock, NBC's streaming service, and we're taking a look at what the cast is up to today.
It's been just over ten years since we saw the show Heroes say farewell, but the good news is that you can enjoy the series all over again soon!

In case you haven't heard, NBC's newest streaming service, Peacock, is launching July 15 with plenty of the network's greatest shows from the past, as well as new shows and movies to watch.

Among the series you can binge is Heroes, and any fan of the acclaimed sci-fi drama can tell you that it was the ordinary people turned extraordinary heroes that truly made the show what it was.

From Hayden Panettiere to Milo Ventimiglia, the show was full of engaging characters played by actors who have gone on to great success.

From Zachary Quinto going on to portray the iconic character Spock on Star Trek to getting to see Sendhil Ramamurphy in Mindy Kaling's latest show Never Have I Ever, we've been so happy to see our favorites all over our TV and film screens to this day.

See what the cast has been up to below.

Mitchell Haaseth/NBCU Photo Bank, Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
Hayden Panettiere

After starring as Claire Bennet for the show's 75 episodes, Hayden Panettiere went on to do Scream 4 before landing another starring role in the country music drama Nashville. She also famously dated her Heroes co-star, Milo Ventimiglia, during the show's run, but now the actress is a mother to Kaya, who she welcomed in 2014.

Mitchell Haaseth/NBCU Photo Bank, Johnny Louis/Getty Images
Jack Coleman

After playing Penettiere's dad in the iconic series, Jack Coleman acted in a slew of TV shows like The Vampire Diaries, as a (state) senator in The Office, Burn Notice and Scandal.

He also returned to the franchise in 2015 when he reprised his role for Heroes Reborn and Heroes Reborn: Dark Matters.

Michael Muller/NBCU Photo Bank, Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Milo Ventimiglia

After playing Peter Petrelli, who had the ability to absorb other powers, Milo Ventimiglia could be found as the voice actor behind Wolverine in Wolverine and Marvel Anime before returning on-screen in roles in Mob City, The Whispers, Gotham and Chosen.

Of course, now he is most known for playing the perfect husband of Jack Pearson in This Is Us.

Justin Lubin/NBCU Photo Bank, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Masi Oka

After portraying Hiro Nakamura, Masi Oka found a long-time home as a main character in Hawaii Five-0, which ran from 2010 to 2019.

Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank, Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Kristen Bell

While she was only in 13 episodes, Kristen Bell made an impression as Elle Bishop and we've only seen her star rise since with major roles in the Frozen films and as the lead of the critically-acclaimed shows Veronica Mars, House of Lies and The Good Place.

Mitchell Haaseth/NBCU Photo Bank, Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock
Zachary Quinto

Zachary Quinto's star totally rose after Heroes with a compelling arc in American Horror Story and on the big-screen as Spock in the rebooted Star Trek franchise.

Most recently, you could catch Quinto in NOS4A2, where he plays an immortal villain who feeds off the souls of children, proving that the actor has plenty of range.

Mitch Haaseth/NBCU Photo Bank, Mike Coppola/NBCU Photo Bank
Sendhil Ramamurthy

After playing Mohinder Suresh for a whopping 63 episodes, Sendhil Ramamurthy has gone on to delight us in all sorts of shows, such as on Covert Affairs, Beauty and the Beast and Mindy Kaling's latest show, Never Have I Ever.

Ramamurthy also reprised his role for Heroes Reborn in 2015.

Mitch Haaseth/NBCU Photo Bank, Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Greg Grunberg

After playing the telepathic Matt Parkman, Greg Grunberg appeared in episodes of Love Bites, Masters of Sex, The Client List and the terrifying Castle Rock.

Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank, MediaPunch/Shutterstock
James Kyson

James Kyson's career post-Ando Masahashi included guest star roles on shows like Hawaii Five-0, Justified and more, but also has impressively voiced in many of the biggest video games in the industry, like Grand Theft Auto 5 and Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.

Mitchell Haaseth/NBCU Photo Bank, Eric McCandless/ABC/Kobal/Shutterstock
Adrian Pasdar

Adrian Pasdar has stayed booked and busy since Heroes end, voicing Marvel's Tony Stark in all sorts of projects like the Ultimate Spider-Man and Avengers Assembly animated series.

Pasdar also has appeared on screen, too, notably as Glenn Talbot in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. for four years.

Mitchell Haaseth/NBCU Photo Bank, John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock
Ali Larter

The Final Destination actress was already a star when she came to Heroes, and has continued to work in TV after the series wrapped in shows like Legends, Pitch and 2019's The Rookie.

Ali Larter also starred in the Resident Evil sequels Resident Evil: Afterlife and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter as well.

Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank,Tyler Golden/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Cristine Rose

Since Cristine Rose said goodbye to Heroes, we've seen her on How I Met Your Mother, Trial & Error, How to Get Away With Murder and even in an episode of the fantastically creepy HBO series Sharp Objects.

