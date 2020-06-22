Nikki Bella Gives a "Tummy Update" in Her Underwear at 33 Weeks Pregnant

Only a month and a half to go for Nikki Bella!
The pregnant Total Bellas star shared another sweet maternity update on her Instagram on Sunday to share the latest on her growing baby bump. The former WWE star posed for a selfie in just a bra and panties and joked that her mom Kathy Colace might not approve of the sexy and stripped-down images.
"First I am totally going to get a text from my Mom in like 10 mins telling me my cover picture is too much lol and then saying how cute my belly is. Love you Mom!" Nikki wrote yesterday. "Tummy update and if you keep swiping you can see what I use every morning and night and occasional daytime or when I feel itchy. My baby boy is getting so BIG! We are a little under 6 weeks out!! Can't believe we get to meet our little boy soon! We can't wait!!! I'm already SO in love!!!"
Nikki, who revealed that she and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev are expecting a baby boy on the recent season five finale of Total Bellas, also shared a video explaining how her son-to-be has been doing.
"He is growing, I love it," Nikki told fans while rubbing her baby bump. "He's been very, very active, especially at night, but so much throughout the day, I love it. He's sleeping right now."
Nikki, who will hit 34 weeks of pregnancy in just a few days, also let fans know the details of her daily routine of applying lotions and oils to her stomach.
Nikki and twin sister Brie Bella, who is also pregnant, opened up about documenting their pregnancies for the upcoming sixth season of E!'s Total Bellas on their podcast last week. "So you're going to see pregnancy, labors and new mommies—well, new mommy for me," Nikki shared.
"We're only a week-and-a-half apart. It could happen the same day," Brie added.
Scroll through the photo gallery below to relive Nikki's pregnancy and her cutest baby bump pics!