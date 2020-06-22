Jessica Mulroney's Husband Ben Steps Away From Talk Show Following Sasha Exeter Controversy

Jessica Mulroney's husband Ben Mulroney announced Monday that he is "stepping down" from his role as co-host for the CTV show eTalk.

The son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney announced his decision on CTV's Your Morning, which he also co-hosts. He told the viewers, "I want to take a moment to speak about the situation surrounding my wife, Jessica, and the next steps I will be taking with Bell Media. I love my wife; however, it is not my place to speak for her. And today—together—we are both committed to doing the work to understand more about anti-Black racism as well as learn and understand more about our blind spots."

Ben's decision to step away from his longtime role comes two weeks after his wife allegedly made threatening remarks to Sasha Exeter, a Black, Toronto-based influencer.

During his announcement, Ben explained that in the past few weeks he's come to understand just how much he's benefited professionally because he is a white man.

"While I have certainly worked hard to build my career, I know that systemic racism and injustice helps people like me and harms those who aren't like me, often in ways that are invisible to us. This needs to change," he said.