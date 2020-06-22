WELCOME!

Michael Keaton Is in Talks to Return as Batman in The Flash Movie

Michael Keaton, who starred as the Caped Crusader in Tim Burton's Batman films, is in talks to reprise the character for Warner Bro.'s DC movie, The Flash, E! News has learned.
By Pamela Avila 22 Jun, 2020 8:32 PMTags
Michael Keaton, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar PartyAnthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Batman returns again

According to multiple outlets, there are no details currently available about how big or small Keaton's role is. Keaton would appear alongside Ezra Miller, who's taking on the role of Barry Allen, aka The Flash.

According to multiple outlets, there are no details currently available about how big or small Keaton's role is. Keaton would appear alongside Ezra Miller, who's taking on the role of Barry Allen, aka The Flash. 

The Hollywood Reporter reports that if Keaton reprises his role of Batman in the upcoming film, he wouldn't just return for Flash but "possibly for several other DC-oriented film projects." 

Further, there's talks, per THR, that the role "being envisioned for the veteran actor is akin to the role played by Samuel Jackson as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, something of a mentor or guide or even string puller. Batgirl is one of the projects in development that could fall under that win."

How the Coronavirus Is Impacting Hollywood and Entertainment

The Flash will be directed by It filmmaker Andy Muschietti

Keaton first played Bruce Wayne in Burton's 1989 Batman film and reprised the character in the 1992 sequel, Batman Returns

From George Clooney, Christian BaleBen Affleck to Robert Pattinson—scroll through the gallery below to reminisce on who has held the iconic Batman role throughout the years! 

Warner Bros. Entertainment
Christian Bale

Bale took the character to new heights with a darker, edgier interpretation of the well-known superhero. It's safe to say that he brought Bruce Wayne into the modern era.

Robert Isenberg/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock
George Clooney

Who could forget the 1997 film Batman & Robin? Well, George certainly can't and likely wishes he could. In 2019, the star confessed he "wasn't good" in the role, which led him to tell Ben Affleck, "Don't do it." 

Warner Bros/Dc Comics/Kobal/Shutterstock
Ben Affleck

Even after being warned by George Clooney, the actor didn't realize the immense pressure that came with playing Bruce Wayne. But after starring in three movies as the superhero, Affleck said he realized, "I couldn't crack it."

Warner Bros. Pictures
Michael Keaton

While some debate who the O.G. Batman is, others point to Keaton as the clear winner. He, Danny DeVitoMichelle Pfeiffer and other stars, like Jack Nicholson, are seen as the stars who shaped Batman into the comic character fans know and love.

Ralph Nelson/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock
Val Kilmer

Before Clooney took over the role of Batman, Kilmer was known as the caped crusader in Batman Forever, alongside stars Jim Carrey and Nicole Kidman.

20th Century Fox/Greenway/Kobal/Shutterstock
Adam West

The star made history as one of the first stars to play Batman on both television and film.

Fox Network
David Mazouz

Gotham fans will recognize the 18-year-old as a young Bruce Wayne, who has truly done an outstanding job in telling the superhero's origin story.

Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock
Will Arnett

Technically the comedian never donned the iconic black suit, but the Lego Movie wouldn't have been the same without the vocal talents of the star.

