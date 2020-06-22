The Manscapers Are Back for Season Two of Backyard Envy: Watch the Dramatic First Look

The Manscapers are back!

Season two of Bravo's Backyard Envy premieres August 4, and we've got an exclusive sneak peek at everything to come—including the crew's foray into the suburbs.

That's right! This season, beyond tackling full outdoor renovations in New York City, James DeSantis, Garrett Magee and Melissa Brasier are venturing to New Jersey locales and beyond. They'll take on some of their biggest projects to date, from a World Pride float for a hotel giant to a one-million-dollar-job with a popular liquor company.

But even if the Manscapers are able to handle the professional pressure, their friendship could be in danger.

In the clip, the trio is seen trying to work out their differences in a therapy session.

"Our business is growing and we're a bit overwhelmed," James says in the session, later telling Garrett and Melissa, "If we continue to be three best friends and a backyard, we're not gonna grow."