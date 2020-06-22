Dua Lipa Shares Sweet Birthday Message to Her "Love" Anwar Hadid

Related : Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid Make Red Carpet Debut at 2019 AMAs

Anwar Hadid is receiving a lot of love from Dua Lipa on his special day.

The model, who is the younger brother of Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, is celebrating his 21st birthday today! In honor of the occasion, Anwar's girlfriend, singer Dua Lipa, took to social media to send him a sweet message.

Along with a series of photos of the couple, the "Break My Heart" artist wrote, "Happy Birthday to my loveeee, my light n best goat daddy there is!!! Everything is better with you."

It's been about one year since Dua and Anwar first sparked romance rumors, when they were spotted packing on the PDA at the British Summer Time Music Festival in London. A few months later, the couple made their debut at New York Fashion Week.

While appearing on an episode of Watch What Happens Live recently, Dua talked to host Andy Cohen about how her relationship with Anwar first started.