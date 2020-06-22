Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Father's Day With Photo of Chris Martin and Brad Falchuk

Related : Father's Day Gift Guide That Gives Back

Gwyneth Paltrow is celebrating the fathers in her life.

On Father's Day, the Goop founder took to Instagram to pay tribute to ex Chris Martin and husband Brad Falchuk with a sweet post.

For her shout-out, Paltrow shared snaps of the dads in action, including a picture of the Coldplay rocker, who is currently dating Dakota Johnson, and daughter Apple Martin, 16, sharing a fun father-daughter moment on a boat. The post also featured a picture of son Moses Martin, 14, sitting on a couch with his dad and Falchuk flashing the camera big smiles.

"Happy Father's Day to all of the dads out there," Paltrow wrote. "Sending you all love."



This isn't the first time that the friendly exes have proved they've remained close following their 2014 divorce. In the past, Paltrow and Martin have included each other in major milestones with their new significant others. Back in 2019, the Avengers: Endgame star invited the "Fix You" singer and their children to her and Falchuk's honeymoon, making the getaway a family affair.