Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Father's Day With Photo of Chris Martin and Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow is celebrating the fathers in her life.
On Father's Day, the Goop founder took to Instagram to pay tribute to ex Chris Martin and husband Brad Falchuk with a sweet post.
For her shout-out, Paltrow shared snaps of the dads in action, including a picture of the Coldplay rocker, who is currently dating Dakota Johnson, and daughter Apple Martin, 16, sharing a fun father-daughter moment on a boat. The post also featured a picture of son Moses Martin, 14, sitting on a couch with his dad and Falchuk flashing the camera big smiles.
"Happy Father's Day to all of the dads out there," Paltrow wrote. "Sending you all love."
This isn't the first time that the friendly exes have proved they've remained close following their 2014 divorce. In the past, Paltrow and Martin have included each other in major milestones with their new significant others. Back in 2019, the Avengers: Endgame star invited the "Fix You" singer and their children to her and Falchuk's honeymoon, making the getaway a family affair.
Opening up about their co-parenting relationship, Paltrow told Harper's BAZAAR, "It's not like there's a finish line: 'Oh, we consciously uncoupled; we're done.' It's a lifelong commitment to constantly reinvent your relationship with your ex, which you do presumably because you have children together."
"I don't see a reason to do it if you don't have children together," she continued. "Some people do. But I think we put all the hard work in at the beginning. I would say very rarely is it difficult now. We've learned how to communicate with each other. We love each other. We laugh. We have the best of each other. It's really nice. It makes you feel like you don't have to lose."
During her interview, she also gushed over Johnson, telling the outlet that she adores the 50 Shades of Grey star.
"I love her," Paltrow said. "I can see how it would seem weird because it's sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her."
She added, "I always start to think of the ampersand sign—what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There's so much juice in leaning in to something like that."