Justin Bieber Denies Sexual Assault Accusations

Justin Bieber is speaking out after being accused of sexual assault.

On Saturday, June 20, a woman who identified herself as Danielle, alleged that Bieber sexually assaulted her on March 9, 2014. In her tweet, Danielle wrote, "I'm posting this anonymously because I'm not ready to come forward and reveal myself. If he comes across this, you know who I am. I know you remember me. I hope your life is hell after this and you drown in guilt."

E! News has reached out to the woman accusing Bieber of sexual assault but have not heard back yet at the time of publication.

On Sunday, June 21, Bieber took to Twitter to address the sexual assault allegations.

"I don't normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight," he wrote in one tweet. "Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don't take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement."