These OMG Fashion Looks From the CFDA Awards Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Category is... fashion extravaganza!

Every year, the biggest and brightest stars in fashion, beauty and entertainment celebrate the fun, festive and fabulous CFDA Awards. While the 2020 affair was slate for June 8 at the New York Public Library, the annual event had to be put on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

"After carefully reviewing the guidelines of federal and state governments, as well as public health agencies, CFDA Chairman, Tom Ford, and Steven Kolb, President and CEO, along with the full support of the board, have made the decision to postpone the 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards," read a statement on the association's website. "Designer nominations will also be postponed to a later date."

Because the star-studded ceremony remains postponed this year, E! News is giving fashion devotees something to swoon over. We're taking a walk down memory lane and looking back at some of the most OMG looks to grace the red carpet.

CFDA Awards 2019: Red Carpet Fashion

Remember Rihanna's drool-worthy Adam Selman design? The famous number became knowns as the "naked dress" for its sheer material that also happened to be made up of glitzy Swarovski-crystals. That night she took home the 2014 Style Icon and it's easy to see why.

A year later, Kim Kardashian would famously debut her baby bump. At the 2015 ceremony, the SKIMS founder opted for an edgy and daring ensemble by Proenza Schouler. The black long-sleeve gown featured feathery shoulder sleeves, peek-a-boo material and an explosion of silver eyelet studs. As if her little black dress wasn't gasp-worthy enough, her piece caught on fire that night!

"After the awards the feathers of my dress caught on fire & they jumped on me to get it out," Kim wrote at the time, and noted that Pharrell Williams and his wife saved the day.

Of course, we're only scratching the surface here when it comes to memorable fashion moments. Beyoncé, Lady GagaAshley Graham and so many others have pulled out all of the style stops for the special occasion.

To see the most OMG looks at the CFDA Awards over the years, scroll through our gallery below!

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Rihanna

The blinding design forever known as the "naked dress." Rihanna literally lights up the red carpet with her Swarovski-crystal-adorned gown by Adam Selman.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Ashley Graham

The supermodel is the epitome of fashion with her eye-catching little black dress. Along with the dramatic puffed sleeves and body-hugging silhouette, Ashley gives us glamour with her matching black hat and opera length gloves.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Gabrielle Union

All that glitters is gold, and the Being Mary Jane actress' flashy and fabulous outfit is proof! From the glitzy gold blazer to the sheer, pearl-encrusted top, this number is one to remember.

Marion Curtis/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker

This ensemble is definitely Carrie Bradshaw-approved. The actress skips the ball gown and opts for something more risqué—a beige corset top and itty-bitty black shorts at the 1999 ceremony.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Camila Mendes

Starry-eyed. The Riverdale star shines bright at the fashion affair with her mesmerizing and celestial-inspired Reem Acra dress.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga perfectly blends high-fashion and camp with her over-the-top gown and beauty lewk at the 2011 event.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Coco Rocha

Strike a pose! The supermodel brings the theatrics to the 2014 event in her black-and-white off-the-shoulder gown by Christian Siriano.

KMazur/WireImage
Naomi Campbell

The legendary supermodel looks absolutely breathtaking in her marigold gown, which features flirty cutouts, a long train and sexy low-back design.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Lupita Nyong'o

The Us actress makes jaws drop with her elegant and striking Jason Wu gown. The asymmetrical shoulder and thigh-high slit take this design to another level.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Lakeith Stanfield

Green with envy! The Uncut Gems actor wows on the red carpet with his silky green ensemble.

Jason Kempin/FilmMagic
Eva Mendes

The fashion mogul and actress brings a pop of color to the red carpet at the 2007 fashion affair with her vibrant pink number and flashy gold clutch.

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Issa Rae

The Insecure actress makes a fashion statement with her black embroidered belt. Her noteworthy accessory stands out even more paired with her mesmerizing midnight blue one-shoulder jumpsuit by Pyer Moss.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Solange

Let's all take a moment of silence to admire Solange's glitzy and glamorous Calvin Klein gown at the 2014 ceremony.

Dave Allocca/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images
Elizabeth Hurley

The Royals actress sizzles in a bedazzling lavender slip dress by Versace. From the sequins floral design at the straps to the massive front slit and figure-hugging structure, Hurley swoons in a gasp-worthy piece.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Janelle Monáe

The Dirty Computer star takes the red carpet by storm with her uniquely cut pantsuit, which features a piano-like pattern. Her round sunglasses, fiery red lipstick and dazzling jewelry pieces tie the ensemble together.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Gigi Hadid

The supermodel brings the glitz and the glam to the 2015 event with her blinding jumpsuit and matching clutch.

Rabbani & Solimene/WireImage
Victoria Beckham

The fashion mogul and designer steals the show with her larger-than-life ruffled cocktail dress at the 2008 ceremony.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Joan Smalls

Joan Smalls brings bright and bold fashion to the fanciful affair with her vibrant fuchsia skirt and white-hot cropped tee by Brandon Maxwell.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian

The KKW Beauty founder goes for a daring and edgy lewk at the 2015 event. Making this Proenza Schouler dress memorable? Aside from its feathery sleeves and stud-encrusted design, the dress caught on fire that night!

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Kerry Washington

The Scandal alum brings a splash of color to the 2013 ceremony with her daffodil-yellow gown by Jason Wu.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo keeps it sexy and simple for the 1998 fashion affair. She turns heads in her sparkly, sheer black slip dress that she ties together with red-hot lipstick and a sleek long bob.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Brooke Shields

The legendary supermodel leaves her ball gown at home and opts for something a little more chic: a fitted tuxedo.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Chrissy Teigen

Simple but stunning! The supermodel and cookbook author is a vision in white at the star-studded event.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Laura Harrier

The Hollywood actress oozes with glamour in her red polkadot tulle dress by Khaite. Her crimson-colored lipstick and loose curls tie it all together.

For more OMG fashion moments from the CFDA Awards, click here.

