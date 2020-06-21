Bekah Martinez Shows Relatable Breastfeeding Moment With Her Daughter and Newborn Son

Bekah Martinez is in full mom mode!

The Bachelor alum recently gave birth to her second child with her longtime partner, Grayston Leonard. The reality TV personality announced that she welcomed her baby boy on Friday, June 19.

"He's. HERE," Bekah's Instagram post read on Saturday morning, alongside a collage of photos of her homebirth. "Born blissfully in our living room at 2:52 a.m., June 19th. 7lbs, 8oz. No name yet; suggestions welcome..."

The Bachelor star's baby news comes less than two years after she gave birth to her daughter, Ruth Ray De La Luz Leonard. From Bekah's recent social media posts, it's clear she's busy with her little ones!

On Father's Day, the 25-year-old star took to Instagram Stories to share her latest updates on motherhood—which included a relatable moment of her breastfeeding both of her kids... at the same time!

"In case you were wondering how breastfeeding is going...," she captioned her short video clip.