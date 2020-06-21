These Are the 5 Best Stores to Buy Yoga Pants

When it comes to yoga pants, not all leggings are created equal.
Whether you're breaking a sweat or lounging around in them, you know what we're getting at: the fit is important. A high-quality pair of leggings hugs your curves just right, move with you through every posture, and in the best of cases, wicks away your sweat. Then there's the way the fabric feels—it's soft and luxurious, not rough and itchy. Lastly, though, is how well they hold up through even the hardest of workouts. You don't want to drop your hard-earned dollars on leggings that are going to stretch out after the second time you wear them.
Quality leggings are definitely worth investing in. Lucky for you, we compiled a list of the best places to get your next pair. You ready? Shop below!
Girlfriend Collective Plum Compressive High-Rise Legging
Girlfriend Collective built their brand on these incredible high-rise leggings, made of recycled plastic water bottles. In fact, each pair of their compressive leggings diverts 25 bottles from landfills, prevents 18.61 lbs of CO2 and saves 3.11 gallons of water. Even though they're compressive, they're not restrictive thanks to four-way stretch and breathable fabric. And when you're finished with them, you can recycle them through the brand's recycling program, ReGirlfriend. They come in tons of colors in sizes ranging from XXS up to 6XL.
Carbon38 High Rise 7/8 Length Printed Legging
Carbon38 is a treasure trove of fantastic athleisure wear, with everything from black basics to hard-to-find designer labels, and even some sporty day-to-day dresses. And while you can find selections from top brands like Year of Ours, Adam Selman Sport, Beach Riot and more, we love their own signature house brand. These store-branded leggings feature a wide double-faced waistband that keeps your core stable, and they're made of sweat-wicking performance fabric that's soft and smooth. Perfection.
Koral Lustrous High Rise Legging
Cali-based athleisurewear company Koral is best known for their liquid-look leggings, imparting incredible shine while still managing to be buttery soft to the touch... but they also have tons of great outerwear to take you to and from your workout in style. These fab leggings are a perfect example of Koral's unique style in action, offered in a shiny summery orange with a comfortable high rise and wide wasitband to hold you in when you're in downward dog.
Lululemon Align Pant 28
Lululemon is pretty much a haven for every kind of athliesurewear you'd like to outfit yourself in, but their foundation comes from yoga gear designed to enhance your workout. Their fan favorite Align Pant was specifically designed for yoga, made of buttery soft and lightweight Nulu fabric that moves with you thanks to four-way stretch. Plus, they wick away your sweat. Grab 'em in a variety of colors, including seasonal favorites.
Alo 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging
Of course, no list of awesome yoga pants is complete without Alo Yoga, considering they have every possible cut of yoga pant with matching bras to boot. But if you're a hot yoga enthusiast, the Airlift Legging will become your new best friend. They're made of micro-performance double-knit Airlift fabric, offering a second-skin fit and feel that sculpts and smooths your bod. Plus, they come in a range of seasonal and staple colors.
—Originally published July 17, 2017, at 6:00 a.m. PT