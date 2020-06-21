See the Candid Family Photos Kate Middleton Took of Prince William and Their Kids

Tomorrow's quite a special day for Prince William.
Not only is he celebrating his 38th birthday this Sunday but he's also celebrating Father's Day alongside the mother of his beautiful children, Kate Middleton.
Ahead of his birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a special family photo to Instagram, in which Prince William is pictured with his three children: Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2. The best part? The sweet photo was taken by Kate herself.
"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new picture of The Duke with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of The Duke's birthday tomorrow," the Instagram caption read. "The picture was taken earlier this month by The Duchess."
In the photo, the proud father is picture sitting on a swing while his youngest son sits on his lap and his two eldest children stand happily beside him, smiling from ear to ear.
Most recently, Prince William got candid and refreshingly honest about becoming a father.
In a new documentary, Football, Prince William and our Mental Health, the father of three explained that being a father was both rewarding and "one of the scariest" moments in his life.
He also opened up about how having children brought back memories and old woulds of his mother, Princess Diana, and her tragic death.
"Having children is the biggest life-changing moment, it really is," he said at the time. "I agree with you and think when you've been through something traumatic in life—your dad not being around, my mother dying when I was younger—your emotions come back in leaps and bounds."