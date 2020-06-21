See the Candid Family Photos Kate Middleton Took of Prince William and Their Kids

Tomorrow's quite a special day for Prince William.

Not only is he celebrating his 38th birthday this Sunday but he's also celebrating Father's Day alongside the mother of his beautiful children, Kate Middleton.

Ahead of his birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a special family photo to Instagram, in which Prince William is pictured with his three children: Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2. The best part? The sweet photo was taken by Kate herself.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new picture of The Duke with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of The Duke's birthday tomorrow," the Instagram caption read. "The picture was taken earlier this month by The Duchess."

In the photo, the proud father is picture sitting on a swing while his youngest son sits on his lap and his two eldest children stand happily beside him, smiling from ear to ear.