Watch Tinashe, Matthew Morrison and More Share the Best Advice They Got From Their Dads

As the saying goes, father knows best. And these celebs certainly know that to be true.
In honor of Father's Day, Andy Grammer, Mishel Prada, Romeo Miller and more shared the lessons they learned from their dads that helped them grow into the superstars they are today.
"When I was younger, my dad would always tell me that I never actually worked at anything that I got in my life," Tinashe told E! News in the video above. "I'd be like, 'What are you talking about? I work hard on everything.' And he'd be like, 'No actually, you are able to get by on your talent at all times and that's been great, but imagine all the things that you would have accomplished if you actually put in the work?' And it took me a lot of years, until I was older, to realize that he was absolutely right."
"A lot of the things that were easy for me when I was younger were just because they felt natural to me and because of that, I kind of felt like I didn't have to go the extra mile, go above and beyond to work really, really, really hard," the 27-year-old continued. "And as I got older, I realized that if you put in the work and you have the talent, that's when it really all comes together, so thanks Dad for that advice because now I'm the hardest worker you've ever seen!"
Meanwhile, Ryan Lochte learned going for gold wasn't actually the most important goal. His dad taught him that "it doesn't matter whether you win or lose, as long as you can look at yourself in the mirror and know you give it 100 percent," explained the Olympic swimmer. "That's all anyone can ask for."
And while Dr. Jackie's "first male love" showed her that failure is OK—she quoted him saying, "life is a journey, not a destination"—Matthew Morrison's dad explained to him the importance of honesty.
"See, I used to lie a lot as a kid and whenever my dad would catch me in a lie, I could see how much it hurt him," recalled the Glee alum. "So now that I'm a man, I like to take pride in being true to my word. And I'd like to take this moment to challenge every father out there to focus on ways to be better, to challenge outdated ideas of what it means to be a man and replace them with defining your own values. Break the cycles of what doesn't work and move forward with what does work. Happy Father's Day."
Toast to dads everywhere and watch the full video above!