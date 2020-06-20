James Van Der Beek Shared His Wife Kimberly Suffered Another Miscarriage

James Van Der Beek revealed that his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek recently suffered another miscarriage.
"After suffering a brutal, very public miscarriage last November, we were overjoyed to learn we were pregnant," the Dawson's Creek alum shared on Instagram this weekend. "This time, we kept the news to ourselves. But last weekend, once again, 17 weeks in... the soul we'd been excited to welcome into the world had lessons for our family that did not include joining us in a living physical body."
In Nov. 2019, the actor announced on Dancing With the Stars that his wife had suffered a miscarriage. At the time he said, "You never know why these things happen. It's what I've been telling my kids. All you know is that it brings you closer together."
In his recent post, the actor explained that he rushed his wife to the hospital by ambulance "for another harrowing night of blood transfusions."
He added, "And as I stood by, grateful for the good people who navigated the maze of regulations to save her life—but helpless to do much for the woman I loved other than massage her feet and try to keep her warm (with my #DWTS robe, ironically)—something kept running through my head, again and again, which I now feel compelled to share..."
Van Der Beek went on to add that "we've got to take better care of each other."
"The world is in pain right now," he went on. "There's denial, shock, numbness, anger - all the old patterns we cling to when deep trauma is unearthed. And there are no words to ease that pain... to make the process hurt less or to solve it quickly. But the way out of it? Starts with an open, broken-hearted contemplation of this question: How can we take better care of each other? And to all the families who have gone through this... you are not alone."
In Dec. 2019, Van Der Beek shared that he and his wife Kimberly were "still in repair" after their first miscarriage.
"Still in repair. Discovering that healing happens at its own pace," he captioned a picture of the two on the beach. "Not the pace you'd like, and definitely not the pace at which the world keeps on moving... But it happens. And there's beauty in allowing yourself to be exactly where you're at. (Plus, it's not like you really have a choice, anyway.)"