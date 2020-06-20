Amanda Kloots Visits Husband Nick Cordero For First Time Since Hospitalization

Amanda Kloots was able to hold husband Nick Cordero's hand for the first time since he was hospitalized with coronavirus in March.
For the past few months, the personal trainer was kept from visiting the Broadway star at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, on Friday, the hospital eased their restrictions, thereby allowing Amanda to see Nick in the flesh for the first time since he was admitted to the hospital 79 days ago.
She shared a touching image of them holding hands, which she captioned with the lyrics to Andy Grammer's song "Don't Give Up On Me."
Earlier in the week, she revealed that her interactions with her husband were limited to FaceTime because of the hospital guidelines. But Amanda said that she was keeping him abreast of all the changes that occurred when he was in a coma. "It is hard when I'm talking to Nick to understand exactly what he's understanding," she explained. "I have told him about his leg, and I've told him about the amazing prosthetics that are available now, and I told him that he's gonna be fine."
Amanda previously shared in her numerous updates that Nick's recovery has been a series of ups and downs, with the Broadway star now 65 lbs lighter and his right leg amputated, in addition to undergoing numerous procedures. In light of these traumas, the actor will have to go through rehabilitation therapy for quite some time, with Amanda sharing that she was told "every week in the ICU is a month in rehab."
However, Amanda remains hopeful that she, Nick and their son will be reunited in the near future. Two weeks ago she wrote on Instagram, "I've been told a couple times that he won't make it. I've been told to say goodbye. I've been told it would take a miracle. Well, I have faith."
Meanwhile, their friends and family continue to rally around them as they adjust to their new normal. This month, they helped Amanda coordinate a socially-distanced birthday party for their 1-year-old son Elvis. "This child! Why did he turn 1 and just instantly seem older and wiser?" she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Nick and I have always said he is an old soul. He keeps me smiling every day."