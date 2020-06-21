Happy Father's Day to These Dashing Stars Who Became Dads After 50

Related : Andy Cohen Says His 1st Father's Day Was "Great"

Sure, there may be some perks to having the freedom to do whatever at a moment's notice, particularly if you're a rich and famous actor or singer. Or maybe they just thought they weren't cut out to be dads.

But ask any one of these guys, and they wouldn't trade cuddle time and diaper duty for anything.

However, they may not have known that when they were younger, which is why gentlemen such as George Clooney and Jeff Goldblum waited a beat to take on the role of their lives.

No, not King Lear. Fatherhood!

"It's something I never thought I would be doing," Clooney acknowledged to reporters in 2017, when his twins, Alexander and Ella, were 3 months old. "All my friends are laughing at me and they think it's funny—I get it. Fair enough, I gave them a hard enough time."