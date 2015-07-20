Amy Schumer Feels Like a ''Ticking Time Bomb,'' Says She'll Piss Someone Off Someday

Amy Schumer knows all too well that she will most likely put her foot in her mouth.

It's inevitable, after all, that the candid comedian will say something that rubs somebody the wrong way, and the Trainwreck star admits she's waiting on pins and needles for when that time will come.

In her latest interview with GQ's Chris Heath, Schumer jokes about having everyone on her side and how being a woman in the industry "f--king sucks."

"I truly feel I'm getting a lot of attention right now and it's just a ticking time bomb," she joked.

"Like, I wonder what the thing is going to be that will make people want to burn me at the stake. There's no way to control it. I think it will be really arbitrary and a misunderstanding. But yeah, I'm really enjoying the love right now."