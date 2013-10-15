Chris Hemsworth Jokes About "Mafia" Family, Reveals He Can't Remember His Wedding Date

Between a baby and a budding film career, Chris Hemsworth has a lot on his mind.

So we'll let it slide that the Thor hunk completely forgot his wedding date during an interview with Details magazine.

When asked exactly when he and wife Elsa Pataky tied the knot, he replied, "Uh, I should know the answer to this. There's a bit of a dispute…"

Apparently, in 2010 the couple were joined by family and friends on a vacation in Indonesia and stumbled upon the tiny island of Sumba.