Could Ciara Keep Boyfriend Russell Wilson From a Third Straight Super Bowl? NFL Network Analysts Weigh In

Dedicated football fans swear their team's quarterback's celebrity WAGs can be either a good thing or a downright curse for their season—or, as Gawker coined it, "the curse of the babe."

For all the Tom Bradys and Gisele Bündchens, Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munns, there were the early days of Tony Romo. During his relationship with Jessica Simpson, Cowboy fans seemed to make the singer the scapegoat for Romo's poor performance. (And there were a lot of bad plays...Will they ever forget that botched snap?)

So, given that Russell Wilson and Ciara are football's new It couple, should Seahawks fans be worried their franchise quaterback's new girlfriend might affect whether the team makes it to a third straight Super Bowl? We asked some of NFL Network's top analysts to weigh in.

"You are not going to distract Russell Wilson. No way at all," LaVar Arrington told E! News at NFL Network's NFL Media event to kickoff the 2015 season.

"I think they are a cute couple; they look really great together," Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin said. "Russell is a great dude. I love Russell. Seattle is a bit different than Dallas. Tony's girl (Jessica) would show up at the game and if she showed up and they didn't win the game [fans] would blame her, the poor girl. She didn't catch one ball or throw one pass. But that's what they did. Seattle, maybe they don't see it that way, and Russell doesn't do a whole lot of losing. It's great for him."