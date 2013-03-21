Matthew McConaughey Defends Lance Armstrong: "He Told a Lie, He's Not a Liar"

"When [the news] came out, I took it personally, but then I realized it ain't personal to him," the actor says. "I was going, ‘That son of a bitch!' But then I thought, ‘Well, what was he supposed to do? Call me to the side and go, 'Hey, I did this?' But I'm happy for him now, because despite all this outside conflict, he doesn't have this inner conflict anymore."

McConaughy may be down from his fightin' weight, but he remains as introspective as ever.

He even admits that he's become more selfish now that he has a wife and three children to go along with his A-list career.