Amy Schumer Wears Princess Leia's Bikini, Seduces C-3PO and R2-D2 and Poses Topless in GQ

Amy Schumer doesn't have a role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (that we know of, anyway), but no matter. The writer and star of Universal Pictures' Trainwreck has reimagined her own version of some of the film franchise's most iconic moments for GQ's August issue. For the cover, the comedienne models Princess Leia's bikini from Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi and seductively sucks C-3PO's finger.

Carrie Fisher never did that in the 1983 blockbuster!

In another risqué photo, a topless Schumer let's down her Princess Leia buns while in bed with the franchise's two most popular droids. The Inside Amy Schumer star fondles R2-D2's knob and smokes a presumably post-coital cigarette with C-3PO. Famed photographer Mark Seliger captured the trio's, uh, intimate moment.

Schumer's GQ interview won't be released until Monday.

In a recent Complex interview, Schumer discussed the objectification of women in Hollywood. "We're all given this male gaze," she explained. "It's just instilled in us. In every movie, it's still the slow pan from the shoe up the girl's thigh, and we're watching it, like, 'Well, that's not how I look at women.'"

Because women are depicted that way, the actress told the magazine, society is "not comfortable with the male form. So it's so funny when we see a guy naked, but when a woman's naked, it's like, [moans]."