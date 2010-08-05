Barbra Streisand Critiques Jennifer Aniston's Homage: About That Schnoz...

Barbra Streisand, having launched 1,000 impersonators, surely knows that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.
The Oscar- and Grammy-winning diva has seen the photos of Jennifer Aniston invoking Babs' most memorable looks in the September issue of Harper's Bazaar, in which she also compared the microscopic scrutiny she is under to Streisand's life in the spotlight.
So what did the famed perfectionist have to say about the homage?
"I was very flattered that Jennifer Aniston chose to interpret my style with the photos in Harper's Bazaar," Streisand said in a statement on her website. "She's a delightful person, and I think she did a wonderful job.
"If only she had a bump on her nose," she added.
Alas, Aniston didn't have an inimitable singing voice to worry about when she went under the knife in the 1990s.
(Originally published Aug. 5, 2010, at 3:50 p.m. PT)
________
We don't know what look some of the stars in our Fashion Police gallery were going for!