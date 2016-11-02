Bruno Mars Reveals Even Beyoncé Breaks Her Diet

After two show-stopping performances, Bruno Mars is taking a break from the Super Bowl Halftime Show—not that he has any regrets. "God bless the Super Bowl," he says in Rolling Stone's Nov. 17 issue, on newsstands Friday. "They hooked me up, they took a chance on me."

Mars headlined Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014, performing "Billionaire," "Locked Out of Heaven," "Treasure," "Runaway Baby" and "Just the Way You Are," as well as "Give It Away" with the Red Hot Chili Peppers. At the time, the up-and-coming singer says he "had to keep reminding them why they took a chance on me. You put that camera on my band and me, and I got you."