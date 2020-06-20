WELCOME!

Ranking the Couples From Parks and Recreation

As we get excited for Parks and Recreation's arrival on Peacock, we're taking a look back at the show's best (and worst) couples.
If there is one thing we love more than Li'l Sebastian and the Harvest Festival, it's some of these couples from Parks and Recreation!

In case you hadn't heard, when NBC's streaming service Peacock launches later this July, the iconic comedy series will be available to binge over and over again.

That means you can spend time reliving Ann and Leslie's best friend goals, Tom's latest business shenanigans and, of course, all of the various couples from the show that we fell in love with.

In honor of the show coming to Peacock, we're ranking some of the most memorable duos from the series, from the mismatched couples we were happy to see go to the ultimate pair-ups that had us bawling when they finally said, "I do."

Check out our list below to see where each of the Parks and Recreation couples fall, and then be sure to sound off in our poll of which couple was your favorite.

Parks and Recreation Then and Now

Be sure to subscribe to Peacock so you can enjoy all the fun of Parks and Recreation, as well as plenty of other shows, new and old, that will be available on the platform.

NBCU Photo Bank
12. Tom and Mona-Lisa

Mona-Lisa may have been the wOoOoOrst, but at least Tom finally realized what he wanted after dating her (and getting dumped for being broke.)

NBCU Photo Bank
11. Mark and Ann

While Leslie gave her blessing for Mark and Ann to date, it never really sat right for the two to get together after Mark sort of strung Leslie along for such a long time.

Even when we did accept it, Mark was sort of a dud in the relationship, and we weren't sad to see him go.

NBCU Photo Bank
10. Ron and Tammy 2

While their toxic relationship was hilarious to watch unfold on screen, Ron quickly became the worst version of himself whenever he was around Tammy 2.

NBCU Photo Bank
9. Tom and Ann

These two were each a ton of fun, but just didn't match as a couple and, to be honest, we never really bought a romantic connection.

NBCU Photo Bank
8. Ann and Andy

We will always have a special place in our heart for Andy and Ann's relationship. After all, if Andy never fell into the pit, and Ann hadn't attended a city council meeting over the concern for his broken legs, we never would have seen Leslie and Ann's friendship, or Andy and April's relationship.

That all said, these two were clearly peas in different pods, and it made sense that they each found their bliss with someone else.

NBCU Photo Bank
7. Donna and Joe

We wish that the show had given this romantic arc more screen time, but we loved the little that we got to see.

NBCU Photo Bank
6. Tom and Lucy

After spending most of the series as the guy in the office who refused to grow up, it was sweet to see Tom finally find someone who made him want to be his best self when he dated Lucy. Plus, his proposal to her was totally adorable.

NBCU Photo Bank
5. Ron and Diane

After not one, but two failed relationships with women named Tammy, we weren't sure if Ron would find love.

Thankfully, he met Diane, and their equally pragmatic personalities were a perfect match. Diane also made Ron grow, with him taking on the role of fatherhood to her two daughters and a son the two had together.

NBCU Photo Bank
4. Garry (or Jerry/Larry/Terry) and Gayle

While Garry's co-workers couldn't understand how he landed Gayle—including Ben theorizing that Gayle had been hypnotized—the truth is they were probably just kind of jealous?

Sure, Garry may be the butt of the jokes at the office, but after work he has a loving wife and gorgeous children, so who really won?

NBCU Photo Bank
3. Ann and Chris

Ann Perkins!

It made perfect sense that these two rays of sunshine would eventually find their happily-ever-after in one another. The only negative about their relationship is that they decided to leave Pawnee to raise their child, but we still are totally on board with this meant-to-be couple.

NBCU Photo Bank
2. April and Andy

While at first this couple seemed like an odd pairing—with April's deadpan energy and Andy's perpetual puppy dog optimism—it turns out opposites truly attract to create one of the show's funniest and sweetest pairings.

NBC
1. Leslie and Ben

Honestly, Leslie and Ben aren't just the best couple in Parks and Recreation, they might be the best couple on TV.

The two constantly pushed one another to reach their goals, while having the selflessness of sometimes putting their own aside to let the other shine. From Ben's adorable proposal to Leslie's wedding dress made from campaign flyers and newspaper clippings of her greatest career achievements, these two make us believe in love.

