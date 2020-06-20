Ranking the Couples From Parks and Recreation

If there is one thing we love more than Li'l Sebastian and the Harvest Festival, it's some of these couples from Parks and Recreation!

In case you hadn't heard, when NBC's streaming service Peacock launches later this July, the iconic comedy series will be available to binge over and over again.

That means you can spend time reliving Ann and Leslie's best friend goals, Tom's latest business shenanigans and, of course, all of the various couples from the show that we fell in love with.

In honor of the show coming to Peacock, we're ranking some of the most memorable duos from the series, from the mismatched couples we were happy to see go to the ultimate pair-ups that had us bawling when they finally said, "I do."

Check out our list below to see where each of the Parks and Recreation couples fall, and then be sure to sound off in our poll of which couple was your favorite.