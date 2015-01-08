Jamie Dornan Appears in Sexy Details Photos, Talks Fifty Shades of Grey and Fear of Murder?

Jamie Dornan, who may dominate your Valentine's Day this year as sexy Christian Grey in Fifty Shades of Grey, recently joked about a particularly terrifying fear he has about fans' reactions to the movie.

The R-rated film, which hits theaters on Feb. 13, is based on the first book of E. L. James' popular romance novel trilogy. The 32-year-old Northern Irish actor's character, a mysterious billionaire in his 20s, romances innocent young Anastasia Steele, played by Dakota Johnson, and teaches her all about sex and specifically his secret passion, BDSM.

In an interview with Details magazine, which features him on the cover of the upcoming February 2015 issue and in a series of more sexy pics, Dornan said he was cast on Oct. 23, 2013, a month before shooting and after Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam exited the role. Filming also began three days after he and his wife, Amelia, welcomed their first child, a daughter.

"I almost don't want to put this out there into the ether, but I fear I'll get murdered, like John Lennon, by one of those mad fans at the premiere," Dornan told Details. "Because a lot of people are very angry that I'm playing this character. And I'm a father now, and a husband. I don't want to die yet."

"And when I do get murdered," he continued, laughing. "People will say, 'God, isn't it haunting how he did that interview in Details magazine and predicted his own death on the red carpet?'"