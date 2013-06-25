Scarlett Johansson Stuns on the Cover of Vanity Fair France's First Issue

Looks like the first cover for Vanity Fair France is complete with an American touch.
Scarlett Johansson stuns on the magazine's inaugural issue, looking beautiful in a classy black and white ensemble and a gorgeous gold-collar necklace.
Her flawless look is complete with a smoky eye and soft curls in her hair as the blond beauty, who is dating French creative agency manager Romain Dauriac, gives the camera her signature sexy stare.
Michel Denisot, the editorial director for Vanity Fair France, said ScarJo was the perfect cover girl because she splits her time between France and the States.
"She has every quality imaginable — the elegance, beauty, wit and impertinence that would make her a perfectly decent Parisian if she decides to move permanently into the apartment she has bought in Paris not far from here," he said at a press conference.
The 28-year-old actress is currently filming Captain America 2 and has recently been snapped filming scenes with costar Chris Evans in Cleveland.
