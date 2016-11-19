Olivia Munn Has the Best Reaction After Wearing the Exact Same Dress as Jennifer Lopez

Ain't it funny how two Hollywood stars can pick out the exact same dress.

Just a few short days after Jennifer Lopez heated up the latest issue of Harper's Bazaar, another celebrity found themselves wearing one of the dresses seen in the photo shoot.

On Saturday afternoon, Olivia Munn attempted to snap a selfie in her colorful dress before realizing the "On the Floor" singer was all about that look earlier in the week.

"I tried this dress on the other day and then saw @jlo wearing it in a magazine and thought ‘Oh, THAT'S what it's supposed to look like,'" Olivia joked on Instagram with a side-by-side comparison.

In Olivia's defense, J. Lo had perfect lighting, a picture-perfect background and Mark Seliger behind the camera.