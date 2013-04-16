Bradley Cooper Wants to Be a Dad, Is "Surviving" Living With His "Cool Chick" Mother

Bradley Cooper is what some might call a catch and a half.

In Details magazine's May issue, the Oscar nominee opens up about living with his mom and wanting to be a dad himself.

"The best way I can answer that is to say we're [my mom and I are] surviving," he says, noting that the duo have lived together since his father's death in 2011. "Both of us. Let's face it: It's probably not easy for her, by the way, to be living with her son. It's life. And right now, two years after my father's death, this is where we are."