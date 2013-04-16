Bradley Cooper Wants to Be a Dad, Is "Surviving" Living With His "Cool Chick" Mother

Bradley Cooper is what some might call a catch and a half.
In Details magazine's May issue, the Oscar nominee opens up about living with his mom and wanting to be a dad himself.
"The best way I can answer that is to say we're [my mom and I are] surviving," he says, noting that the duo have lived together since his father's death in 2011. "Both of us. Let's face it: It's probably not easy for her, by the way, to be living with her son. It's life. And right now, two years after my father's death, this is where we are."
"My family is very close, and my dad dying was brutal for all of us," he explains. "It was a schism, and its aftershock has not stopped. And we need each other. So here we are."
"But don't get me wrong. It's not without complications," he adds. "It's not like I live in a compound and she's in the guesthouse. No. She's in the next room. But here's the thing: She's a cool chick. We can hang, and she can roll with the punches. If that wasn't the case, there's no way."
As far as becoming a father himself? The 38-year-old says he "of course" has thought about it. "I really hope I have that experience in my life," he says. "I saw how much joy fatherhood gave my own dad. So I hope it's part of my journey. You go through stages in your life, and fatherhood seems like a natural stage."
Aw. That is what we call a keeper.