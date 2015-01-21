WELCOME!

Fifty Shades of Grey: Two Things You Won't Be Seeing In the Movie

Plus, Jamie Dornan talks about making his orgasm face on film
By Marc Malkin 21 Jan, 2015 12:30 AM
There's at least one moment in the Fifty Shades of Grey novel that didn't have a chance in heck of making it into the movie adaptation.

We're talking about the infamous scene involving a tampon. Director Sam Taylor-Johnson has revealed they didn't bother shooting it for the film. "It was never even discussed," she says in the new issue of Variety.

Jamie Dornan also confirms we won't be seeing his penis on the big screen. "They were privy to everything, just not my manhood," the actor tells writer Ramin Setoodeh.

He wore a flesh-covered pouch throughout filming. "It's like one of those little satchels that Robin Hood or someone of that era would have tied on to his belt," said Dornan, 32. "There's no back. It's tiny. I mean, it's not tiny! Because it's got to hold a lot."

Despite all the explicit S&M sex in the movie (they used a kink "guru" as an advisor), Dornan says making his orgasm face was one of the toughest things he had to do on film. "It's the worst thing imaginable," he said. "For all the reasons anyone would think, most people would like to keep their sex face private. The idea of a million people seeing that! I hope it happens quite fast."

As we've seen in promotional material for the movie, Dornan did not transform into a oversized brick house of muscles for the role.

"We had realistic expectations that I'm not going to look like Chris Hemsworth in four weeks, nor did we feel I needed to," he said. "Christian is not some monster. He's not a beast."

In the February issue of Vogue, Dornan praised his co-star Dakota Johnson as "very funny," explaining, "Humor on a film set goes a long way. But she also had the ability to be a very strong dramatic actress. She'd be telling a joke one minute and breaking your heart on-screen the next—so she was perfect."

Fifty Shades of Grey is in theaters on Feb. 13.

Universal Pictures and E! Online are both part of the NBCUniversal family.

