Taylor Swift Gives Employees the Day Off as She Calls for Juneteenth to Be a National Holiday

Taylor Swift is celebrating Juneteenth in a big way.

Taking to social media, the "Lover" singer announced that she has given her employees the day off to observe the holiday, which commemorates General Gordon Granger arriving in Texas to announce to remaining enslaved African Americans that they were free. She also called for Juneteenth to be recognized as a national holiday.

"Personally, I've made the decision to give all of my employees June 19th off in honor of Freedom Day from now on, and to continue to educate myself on the history that brought us to this present moment," she shared alongside an educational video regarding the significance of the holiday.

Swift continued, "For my family, everything that has transpired recently gives us an opportunity to reflect, listen, and reprogram any part of our lives that hasn't been loudly and ferociously anti-racist, and to never let privilege lie dormant when it could be used to stand up for what's right."