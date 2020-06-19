sMothered's Laurie Smells Her Daughter Sarah's Baby Teeth and Proclaims They Smell Like a Newborn

This is Laurie and her daughter Sarah. The two are, well, close. After all, they're on a reality show titled sMothered.

"Me and Sarah spent a lot of time together, whether me going to her or her me," Laurie says in the exclusive sneak peek above.

In the above exclusive sneak peek, Sarah explains her boyfriend, Miguel, doesn't mind that she spends so much time with her mother because it gives him alone time. "Sometimes he even says thank you to me for giving him ‘Miguel time,'" Laurie explains.

During one of these visits, Laurie pulls out something from her nightstand: Sarah's baby teeth.

"Oh, I love it. The new case they're in!" Sarah says.