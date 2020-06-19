Don Cheadle Recalls Being Stopped By Police "More Times Than I Can Count"

Don Cheadle is reflecting on his past experiences with law enforcement.

During his virtual visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the House of Lies star spoke out about the discrimination he has encountered with police, recalling being stopped "more times than I can count."

"I think a lot of Black people have the story of how their parents had cautioned them about how to comport themselves when they come into contact with law enforcement and the rules of how to just make sure that you can come home and be safe and what you had to do," he told host Jimmy Fallon. "So, unfortunately that was something that was put into our minds very early."

As he continued, Cheadle recalled growing up in a "predominately Black neighborhood" in Kansas City, Mo., where he said the police weren't "anything to worry about." He then noted that his outlooked changed once his family moved to the suburbs.