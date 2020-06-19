Watch Jimmy Kimmel Adorably Plan His 5-Year-Old Daughter’s Future

Jimmy Kimmel is one proud dad.

During Thursday's at-home episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the late night host celebrated his daughter Jane's pre-school graduation by helping the 5-year-old plan for her future.

"The strangest school year in modern history has finally come to a close," he told viewers. "My daughter Jane graduated from pre-school this week, which she's very proud about—even though, let's be honest, she got a degree in coloring. But, it is a milestone and it's never too soon to start planning the future. So, I sat down with Jane to reflect on where she has been and to help her figure out where she is going."

To kick things off, Jimmy asked Jane if she sees herself continuing her education and going to kindergarten. After giving it careful consideration, his and wife Molly McNearney's little girl answered yes. Next, the father-daughter duo figured out what summer job would be best for the graduate.