Katherine Schwarzenegger Praises ''Wonderful'' Chris Pratt as She Shares Rare Pregnancy Update

Katherine Schwarzenegger's pregnancy experience has been that much easier thanks to Chris Pratt's TLC.

In what marked one of the first times she's publicly discussed her journey to motherhood, Katherine told Dr. Zelana Montminy during an Instagram Live that she's doing "really well."

"I'm really lucky to be living in very close proximity to my family, which has been very helpful," the 30-year-old shared, per ET. "And then, obviously, I have a very wonderful husband who's very, it's been amazing having him home and also very understanding about my need to sanitize everything, having everyone wear masks all the time. That's been helpful."

Katherine continued, "Also, having people like you who I text constantly about everything baby because I'm learning as I go and it's been an interesting time to be pregnant."