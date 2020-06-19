Katherine Schwarzenegger Praises ''Wonderful'' Chris Pratt as She Shares Rare Pregnancy Update

Katherine Schwarzenegger's pregnancy experience has been that much easier thanks to Chris Pratt's TLC.
In what marked one of the first times she's publicly discussed her journey to motherhood, Katherine told Dr. Zelana Montminy during an Instagram Live that she's doing "really well."
"I'm really lucky to be living in very close proximity to my family, which has been very helpful," the 30-year-old shared, per ET. "And then, obviously, I have a very wonderful husband who's very, it's been amazing having him home and also very understanding about my need to sanitize everything, having everyone wear masks all the time. That's been helpful."
Katherine continued, "Also, having people like you who I text constantly about everything baby because I'm learning as I go and it's been an interesting time to be pregnant."
E! News confirmed in April that Katherine and Chris were expecting their first child together almost a year after tying the knot.
"They are completely thrilled to be starting a family. Family is everything to them and it's a very exciting time," a source shared with us at the time. "The baby is due early fall. Katherine shared the news with her family very early on."
The Guardians of the Galaxy star is also proud dad to 6-year-old son Jack Pratt, who he co-parents with ex Anna Faris. We're told Katherine and Jack share a special bond of her own, and it's part of the reason those in her inner circle are confident she'll be the best mom.
"She always dotes on her friends kids and, of course, her stepson Jack," the insider dished. "She is gentle, loving and caring. She has such motherly instincts and loves to take care of everyone already."
