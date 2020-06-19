Space Force's Ben Schwartz On Evolving From Jean Ralphio and His Hopes for a Season 2

Netflix

Schwartz discovered while filming that someone with F. Tony's job actually exists in the real Space Force, and while it feels funny to imagine and to portray the guy tasked with promoting this new military branch on social media, it's a very real and necessary gig

"So much of what we do now, there's a social media aspect of it that like, is important. Not important like we need it, but that's the way that people are reflecting upon that brand," he says, which is something the other characters in the show do not understand.

"Steve Carell's character could care less about social media, does not want to do it, does not want to deal with it, and then I come in being like, no no no, it's everything, we need this, this is my job, so it's a very fun dynamic to play with him, especially because he doesn't know how an iPhone works, and my entire life is on my phone," Schwartz says.

He basically has to spend each and every day convincing everyone around him that he's relevant, until respect starts to grow by the end of the season.