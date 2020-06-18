Kristin Cavallari Is Ready for a "Fresh Start" as She Moves Into New Home After Jay Cutler Split

Related : Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Divorcing After 10 Years Together

Kristin Cavallari is embarking on a new chapter in her life.

Nearly two months have passed since the reality star announced her divorce from husband Jay Cutler and she's starting to take the first steps in living life as a single woman. A source tells E! News, "Kristin has moved into her new house. She's in the process of decorating and making it a home."

The source shares that Kristin is "excited" and feels like it's a "fresh start."

In addition, the insider reveals Kristin had a "much-needed first night out" since going public with the news of her and Jay's split. The source shares, "She was just in LA a few days for work and had a night out celebrating her publicist's birthday with friends."

Paparazzi spotted the Uncommon James owner heading to the upscale restaurant Fia in Santa Monica. She sported an all-black ensemble consisting of a corset top, mini skirt and strappy heels. She accessorized with gold jewelry and an oversized belt.