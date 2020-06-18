WELCOME!

Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Makes Her Red Carpet Debut at Teyana Taylor's Star-Studded Party

Cardi B, Lena Waithe and Cynthia Erivo were among the celebrities to attend Teyana Taylor's listening party for her new album, which drops Friday in honor of Juneteenth.
Kulture Kiari Cephus, Cardi BRich Fury/Getty Images for Def Jam Recordings

Cardi B's little girl is ready for her close-up. 

The rapper's almost 2-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiarai Cephus, attended her first red carpet event on Thursday in Beverly Hills. Cardi and Kulture were among dozens of celebrities to attend Teyana Taylor's listening party for her third LP, The Album, which drops Friday in honor of Juneteenth

For the undeniably adorable photo opp, Kulture wore a rainbow print dress, Nike Air Force 1's and a bright yellow bow. And she wouldn't be Cardi B's mini-me without a little bling, of course. 

"When I see you I know I did something right for a blessing like you," the Grammy winner captioned a photo of her and Offset's daughter in her red carpet ensemble. 

Other stars on hand for Teyana's big night included Lena WaitheCynthia ErivoWinnie Harlow and Karrueche Tran

Just one week ago, Teyana, 29, revealed she's pregnant with her second child, a baby girl, in the music video for "Wake Up Love." 

"Everybody is just excited," she gushed to People. "I can't wait. I've got three more months left until we meet our little princess."

Related: Teyana Taylor Is Honored to Be Revolve's Muse of the Year

See all the greatest pics from Teyana's listening party below! 

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Def Jam Recordings
Teyana Taylor & Cardi B

Attendees rocked matching yellow jumpsuits to support the woman of the hour. 

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Def Jam Recordings
Cynthia Erivo, Teyana Taylor & Lena Waithe

The mom-to-be certainly felt the love from the Oscar nominee and Master of None star. 

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Def Jam Recordings
Cardi B & Kulture Kiari Cephus

Baby's first red carpet! The rapper's toddler proved she's a total natural in front of the cameras. 

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Def Jam Recordings
Iman Shumpert & Iman Tayla (a.k.a Junie)

The NBA star and husband to Teyana is joined by their 4-year-old daughter for the special event. 

BLM / BACKGRID
Kyle Kuzma & Winnie Harlow

The L.A. Lakers player and model stepped out for a date night. 

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Def Jam Recordings
Terrence J & Karrueche Tran

The longtime friends reunited in honor of Teyana's hotly-anticipated third LP, The Album

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Def Jam Recordings
Teyana Taylor & Quavo

The Migos rapper showed out to support Teyana. 

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Def Jam Recordings
Destiny Jones

Nas' famous daughter struck a pose on the red carpet. 

The Album drops tomorrow. 

