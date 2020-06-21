WELCOME!

The Most Unique Celebrity Baby Names From The Last 30 Years

As E! News celebrates its 30th anniversary, we’re looking back at Hollywood’s most unique baby names. From Apple Martin to Stormi Webster, relive them all here.
This June, E! turns 30! To celebrate we're looking back at the most monumental moments in pop culture.

What's in a name? Just ask your favorite celebrities!

As pop culture fanatics, there's nothing more thrilling than learning that your favorite celebrity couple is expecting. But of course, the real excitement lies in the name that they give their little bundle of joy. But, our fascination with celebrity baby names is nothing new. 

Just think back to 2004 when Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin introduced the world to Apple Martin and the frenzy that ensued. Since then, stars have chosen equally, if not more, unique monikers for their children, making it something of a trend. The name Apple was quickly dethroned by Suri when Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes welcomed their daughter in 2006.

More recently, the Kardashian-Jenner family has been the source of some pretty singular baby names. In 2018, Kylie Jenner revealed that she and Travis Scott had named their daughter Stormi Webster. And one year later, sister Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West became parents to Psalm West.

photos
2020 Celebrity Babies

Now, it's safe to say that the celebrity baby name generating the most buzz is Elon Musk and Grimes' son X Æ A-12, whose name was inspired by the couple's love of science and space. 

Scroll on to revisit Hollywood's most unique baby names and learn the meanings behind them:  

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
X Æ A-12 Musk

Elon Musk introduced his and Grimes' baby boy to the world on Twitter, and also unveiled his unique name. As far as how to pronounce that name, we're still unsure, but some resourceful Twitter users have speculated that the Æ means "Ash," with A-12 representing "Archangel" after the CIA aircrafts named after the same series.

YouTube
Atlas Noa

Shay Mitchell and longtime partner Matte Babel welcomed their first child in November of last year, and revealed the sweet girl's worldly name, too. "In my 32 years of life I thought I had seen a lot of places, experienced a lot of things, met a lot of people and felt love...then came you," the Pretty Little Liars star expressed in her Instagram. "Truth is I had no idea I was capable of loving anything like this before you arrived."

Instagram
Vittorio Genghis Stevens & Lozen Orianna Judith Stevens

Hope Solo and Jerramy Stevens had twice the joy when they welcomed their twins into the world.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for REVOLVE
Raddix Madden

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's little girl has a pretty cool name, and Diaz took to Instagram to announce welcoming the baby into the world, adding, "She is really really cute. Some would even say RAD."

Instagram
Psalm West

Unique names have become a Kim Kardashian and Kanye West staple as evidenced by their children's monikers: North WestSaint WestChicago West and Psalm West

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Elsie Otter Pechenik

Zooey Deschanel and ex-husband Jacob Pechenik revealed their daughter's name is Elsie Otter because the furry critters are "really sweet, they're also smart, they use tools to keep their favorite tools, [and] they hold hands while they sleep."

Instagram
Kulture Kiari Cephus

Cardi B and Offset welcomed their daughter in 2018. 

When asked where the inspiration for their baby girl's name came from, "Bodak Yellow" rapper said, "Kulture [heart emojis] anything else woulda been basic Okrrrrr." As for her middle name, Kiari is actually the Migos rapper's first name. 

YouTube
Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott gave their baby girl the now-famous name back in 2018. As for where the inspiration for Stormi's name came from, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared, "When I was pregnant, I used to call her 'Stormie'—when I would talk to her in my belly. It just always felt right." She also revealed that she was also set on the name Rose. 

Paras Griffin/Getty Images
Billion Leonard Roberts

In 2018, Rick Ross introduced the world to his son Billion Leonard Roberts. The rapper is also dad to ToieWilliam and Berkeley

Instagram; Getty Images
Slash Electric

Amber Rose loved the name she gave her and Alexander "AE" Edwards' son so much, she decided to get it inked on her forehead. She also had her and Wiz Khalifa's son Sebastian's name tattooed

Instagram
Ocean King

Inspired by their faith, Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega named their first child Ocean King, 3. Providing more context for fans, the Spy Kids star said, "God called the dry ground 'land' and the water the 'seas'. And God saw that it was good.- That is why we went with Ocean. And he is a son of the one true 'King'. For us it has a beautiful biblical meaning." The couple are also parents to Kingston James, who they welcomed in 2019. 

Instagram
Kenzo Kash

Kevin Hart's baby boy's name means "strong and healthy." The Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle star is also dad to Heaven, 15, and Hendrix, 12. 

Instagram
Mia Mejia

Bachelor alums Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici became parents to baby Mia back in December 2019. They're also parents to sons Samuel Thomas, 3, and Isaiah Hendrix, 2. 

Courtesy of Bloomingdale’s
Gideon Scott

When it came to naming twins Gideon Scott and Harper Grace, Neil Patrick Harris said that he and husband David Burtka wanted something versatile, noting that the name "Gideon" could be "a scientist or a guitar player in a band." 

Instagram
Canon Wardell Jack

For Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry's third child, the moniker means "officiant of the church" and "young wolf." The couple also share daughters Riley Elizabeth, 7, and Ryan Carson, 4. 

Twitter
Eissa Al Mana

Back in 2017, Janet Jackson welcomed her son Eissa Al Mana with her ex Wissam Al Mana. The spiritual name translates to "God is salvation."

Mike Windle/Getty Images
Lazer Lee Louis Pentz

DJ Diplo decided to name his second son after his electronic dance music trio, Major Lazer

Instagram
Blaze Tucker

Kandi Burruss became a mom for the third time back in November 2019, introducing the world to baby Blaze. She is also mom to son Ace, 4, and daughter Riley, 17. 

Instagram
Apollo Joosung Armstrong

Greta Lee and husband Russ Armstrong welcomed Apollo back in 2017. The couple is also parents to 13-month-old son Raphael

Splash News
Exton Elias Downey

The newest Avenger is...Exton! Not really, but it sounds like a cool name don't you think? Robert Downey Jr. and wife Susan Downey sure liked it, since that is what they named their newborn.

Instagram
Luna Simone

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen became parents to Luna Simone back in 2016. During a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Cravings author revealed that the name was inspired by a blood moon that had occurred right before her birth. "There was a blood moon happening, and it was really a beautiful night," she recalled. "There was a really big, vivid red moon. It was just gorgeous." Legend and Teigen welcomed son Miles Theodore in 2018. 

Instagram
Tiana Gia

Dwayne Johnson and wife Lauren Hashian's youngest daughter's moniker seems to be inspired by Princess Tiana from Disney's Princess and the Frog. They're also parents to daughter Jasmine, 4, which could be a reference to Aladdin's Princess Jasmine. 

Instagram; Getty Images
York Banks Asla

Tyra Banks and her boyfriend Erik Asla welcomed baby York Banks Asia via surrogate back in 2016. 

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Royalty Brown

Chris Brown's little girl has a name fit for a queen. The "Forever" singer is also dad to Aeko Catori, who he shares with Ammika Harris

