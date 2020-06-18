Watch Kevin Hart Host an LOL-Worthy Game Night With Famous Friends on E!'s Celebrity Game Face

Your favorite celebrity couples are about to face off.

Today, E! announced a new special, Celebrity Game Face, hosted and executive produced by Kevin Hart. The special, which will premiere on Monday, Jul. 6 at 10 p.m., features Hart and wife Eniko Hart as they challenge couples Terry Crews and Rebecca King Crews, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams and Joel McHale and Sarah McHale to participate in a variety of hilarious at-home activities.

In fact, Celebrity Game Face marks McHale's first appearance back on E! since he hosted The Soup.

"With the games postponed, I'm bringing all the indoor games to E!," the celebrated comedian explains in the first look above. "Celebrity Game Face! Watch three celebrity couples battle it out over a handful of outrageous games, all for charity."

As E! readers surely know, earlier this year, the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Not only will Celebrity Game Face's game night be fun, fresh and unexpected for the celebrity participants, but viewers at home can also join in on the hilarity. Speaking of the activities, as seen in the footage above, the famous pairs will participate in "outrageous games" that involve balloons, spaghetti, marshmallows and more.