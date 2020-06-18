Premier Soccer Stars Take a Knee in Support of Black Lives Matter Movement During League's Return

Related : Black Lives Matter Protests That Are Changing The World

Amid their long-awaited return to the soccer field, the Premier League made it clear there is "no room for racism."

As the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement gains global reach, both human battles converged symbolically on the soccer field on Wednesday as the Premier League returned to play following an approximate 100-day hiatus.

The kick-off matches saw Manchester City facing off against Arsenal and Aston Villa up against Sheffield United inside a fan-less Villa Park and Etihad Stadium. But, before they played as opponents, each two teams shared a moment of solidarity as they kneeled in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at the start of their games.

Instead of sporting a typical jersey with their name on the back, each player donned the phrase "Black Lives Matter" above their number. "For the first 12 matches, player names on shirts will be replaced by Black Lives Matter. A sleeve patch will feature on shirts for the rest of the season," the Premier League confirmed. "In recognition of NHS workers, an NHS badge will feature on player shirts for the remainder of the season."