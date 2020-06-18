Jennifer Lawrence Joins Twitter to Speak Out Against Social Injustice

Jennifer Lawrence is joining the call for justice for Breonna Taylor.

The Oscar winner has created a public Twitter account, @JLawrence_RepUs, to speak out against social injustice. Lawrence's new social media platform is in support of the anti-corruption campaign, RepresentUS, in which she serves as a member of the cultural council. Other representatives include Kerry Washington, Rachel McAdams, Omar Epps, Orlando Bloom, J.J. Abrams, Ben Harper, Elizabeth Banks, Sophia Bush and more stars.

Lawrence's first ever tweet features a video of Epps discussing the criminal justice system in America and how it is in need of a change.

"Nearly 1 in 4 Black men in America will be locked up at some point in their life," Lawrence wrote. "In this short video, @omarepps & @desmondmeade explain how corruption has broken our criminal justice system—& what we can do to fix it. #UnbreakingAmerica #JusticeForSale"

In a second post, Lawrence wrote about the death of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old emergency medical technician who was fatally shot by police at her home during the middle of the night on March 13.